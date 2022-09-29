The 14th Annual John. W. Coltrane Music ‘Edu-tainment’ Festival (JCMEF) is still planned for this Saturday, although the event will take place on Zoom if necessary due to Hurricane Ian.

The event will celebrate the roots and talents of the NC Sandhills & SC PeeDee regions through jazz, bluegrass, blues, country, folk, gospel, hip-hop, salsa and swing and every genre. Artists, poets, authors, dancers, designers, musicians and producers are encouraged to celebrate diverse culture and generations. Community-oriented exhibitors, sponsors and vendors are encouraged to contact [email protected] or call 347-286-8742.

“We want to have 96 musicians and vocalists to play Happy Birthday,” said founder of the event Gerard Morrison, adding that musicians of all talents and types are welcome. “Whether you’re someone who picked up an instrument during the pandemic or are a skilled musician playing forever, you’re welcome.”

Coltrane, who was born in Hamlet, would have turned 96 on September 23.

Morrison said that there will be food and book vendors on site, as well as a few opportunities to discuss voter education, mental health awareness and teen suicide.

Community-oriented exhibitors, sponsors and vendors are encouraged to contact [email protected] or call 347-286-8742.

The ‘Edu-tainment’ festival will take place on Ghio Osborne Road in Hamlet on Sat. Oct. 1 from 12:oo p.m. to 6:00 p.m. If weather is an issue, the Zoom link is: http://us02web.zoom.us/j/86434828432?pwd=aHFmWEJrZIBlaWuzQ0N6VE1DWWJzQT09Meeting

The ID is 864 3482 8432 Passcode: 275743 +1 301 715 8592

To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe at https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe or 910-817-3111.

Reach Matthew Sasser at 910-817-2671 or [email protected] to suggest a correction.