Diamondback moths (DBM) are a pest that almost exclusively targets cole (brassica) crops to lay their eggs on. Cole crops are a broad group of vegetables and include cabbage, broccoli, and collards. Once these eggs hatch the caterpillars that emerge can decimate the entire crop.

This species of moth is extremely prolific and breeds new generations very rapidly making them hard to control; in North Carolina we tend to have around five to six generations of diamondback moths per year. Each female moth lays around 150 eggs in their lifetime, but some can lay much more. One of the biggest problems with this pest is that they are very resilient against most commercially available pesticides and there are very few new chemistries being released to help combat them. Diamondback moths are fairly weak fliers, but can be carried long distances via the wind. Because of this they tend to cause more problems later in the growing season while it is still hot compared to the cooler spring and late fall months.

If you begin to notice a lot of chewing damage on your brassica crops, one of the first places you should check is the underside of the leaves where the caterpillars like to hide from predators. If the population is high enough, then you will likely see the moths themselves flying around the field which can also be a pretty strong indicator of their presence. One of the best preventative measures to protect your crop is to avoid later plantings of cole crops near the existing locations as this can help to buy time before the moths discover the younger crops.

While Diamondback moth creates challenges in growing cole crops, there are some methods that can be employed to help control moth populations.

Rotating pesticides used can be more effective as well as lower the chance of resistant genes being passed on to future generations of moths, which reproduce rapidly. It is important to spray a specific pesticide no more than two times (typically the label will say how many days apart the sprays should be), which in the summer correspond to approximately one life cycle of the moth, before rotating to another pesticide with a different Mode of Action. The pesticide label includes information about the target pest and the crops on which the pesticide can be used. It also includes information about the pesticide group of that chemical, call the Mode of Action, and the specific number associated with that pesticide classification is found in the IRAC (which stands for Insect Resistance Action Committee) box on the label.

It is important to ensure you are spraying a different group number, or Mode of Action, instead of just using a pesticide with a different trade name or active ingredient, but which may still be in the same IRAC group. It can be a bit confusing, but stay with me.

A good example of different pesticide groups would be the pesticides Sevin and Dipel. While these products may kill some of the same pests, Sevin is in IRAC group 1 and Dipel is in IRAC group 11. Mode of Action refers to the method by which these pesticides affect their target. By switching MOAs, the risk of the pest developing resistance, where it is no longer killed effectively by the pesticide, is reduced. In addition to rotating pesticides, ensuring that you begin your spray program early, and stay on top of it, can also help keep the population from getting out of hand. Be sure to read your pesticide labels closely to ensure you are spraying the correct rate and that the pesticide is labeled for the crop as well.

Ensuring that your sprayer is calibrated correctly and that the proper nozzles are being used is an easy step to skip over, but arguably one of the most important steps. Using high pressure (a minimum of 80 psi, ideal may be 150 psi if possible) and the correct nozzles allows for the appropriate droplet size to contact the plants and leads to overall better coverage and a more complete kill. It is also important to use a large enough volume of water, such as 20 to 25 gallons per acre when the canopy of the plants is small, or 40 gallons per acre when plants are larger and more mature.

While there is unfortunately no quick and easy solution to diamondback moths, it is important to remember the preventative measures listed above and proper pest management practices to help lessen the damage to your crops. With cooler weather hopefully rolling in soon, the moth’s life cycle will begin to slow and be easier to control.

If you are experiencing diamondback moth problems, reach out to Seth Ballance at the Richmond County Extension Office at 123 Caroline St. Rockingham, or call at (910) 997-8255. Check out our website at Richmond.ces.ncsu.edu and follow us on Facebook!