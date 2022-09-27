Sept. 23

HOFFMAN — At4:23 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Collins Street following a report of a stolen vehicle emblem on a BMW, valued at $200. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

Sept. 24

HAMLET — At 5:42 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Pleasant Valley Drive following a report of a stolen Stihl weedeater, valued at $365. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

HAMLET — At 8:09 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Green Cedar Lane following a report of an unreturned blue Toyota Highlander, valued at $10,000. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:24 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Northam Road following a report of a stolen vehicle tag. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

Sept. 25

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:45 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Firefly Woods Road following a report of a breaking and entering. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ELLERBE — At 3:03 p.m., deputies responded to the Family Dollar on North Main Street following a report of a stolen bag of charcoal, beer and medication. The case is closed by means others than arrest.

DOBBINS HEIGHTS — At 11:21 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Earle Franklin Drive following a report of two damaged side window, valued at $500. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

HAMLET — At 1:15 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on County Road following a report of stolen copper wire, valued at $100. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

Sept. 26

HOFFMAN — At 9:48 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Garry Street following a report of a fraudulent identity. The case is active.

CORDOVA — At 3:39 p.m., deputies responded to Meadow Wood following a report of a stolen vehicle registration, personal documents and $17. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:16 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Pine Circle Drive following a report of an individual signing up for a phone and not receiving a Moto G cellphone, valued at $400. The case is active.

To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe at https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe or 910-817-3111.

Reach Matthew Sasser at 910-817-2671 or [email protected] to suggest a correction.