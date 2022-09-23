Sept. 15

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:06 p.m., police responded to the railroad tracks on Caroline Street following a report of stolen wire, valued at $300. The case is inactive.

Sept. 16

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:22 a.m., police responded to a residence on 2nd Avenue Pee Dee following a report of a stolen catalytic converter, valued at $400. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 5:28 p.m., police responded to a residence on Richmond Road following a report of a stolen blue Honda four wheeler, valued at $1,500. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 4:43 p.m., police responded to the Walmart on US 74 HWY following a report of a suspect stealing a victim’s license plate. The case is active.

Sept. 19

HAMLET — At 9:26 a.m., deputies responded to US 74 HWY following a report of stolen power line, valued at $1,500. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:49 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Marigold Street following a report of a stolen Haulmark trailer, valued at $1,300, and a white refrigerator, valued at $300. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:15 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Aleo Eighth Avenue following a report of a stolen vehicle, valued at $5,000. The case is active.

ELLERBE — At 7:03 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Haywood Parker Road following a report of a suspect stealing a dark blue 1979 Ford Ranchero, valued at $11,000. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 8:53 p.m., deputies responded to the intersection of Sandhill Road and Broadway Street following a report of a suspect possessing marijuana and pills. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged Timothy Earl Lute.

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:01 p.m., police responded to a residence on Robinson Street following a report of a stolen electric Ferrex lawnmower, valued at $250. The case is inactive.

ROCKINGHAM — At 7:44 p.m., police responded to Mandela Lane following a report of a suspect damaging car windows, valued at $500. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

Sept. 20

HAMLET — At 11:53 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on US 74 HWY following a report of an unknown person entering a mobile home and stealing a dishwasher, valued at $1,000. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:12 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Cardinal Drive following a report of a stolen Hyundai Sonata, valued at $10,000. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 5:48 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Mill Road following a report of a stolen Chevrolet Silverado, valued at $10,000. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:05 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Battley Dairy Road following a report of a suspect stealing catalytic converter, valued at $800, four life jackets, valued at $300, and a 12v Deep Cycle marine battery, valued at $160. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:34 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Hollywood Lane following a report of an unreturned golf cart, valued at $2,500. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 4:10 p.m., deputies responded to the Food Lion on East Broad Avenue following a report of a suspect taking a purse with a cellphone inside, valued at $800. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged Jesse Lee Collins.

ROCKINGHAM — At 8:55 p.m., deputies responded to School Street following a report of a suspect possessing illegal narcotics. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged Cara Lynn Tucker.

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:56 p.m., police responded to the Dollar General on Green Street following a report of a suspect committing armed robbery and first degree kidnapping. The case is active.

Sept. 21

HAMLET — At 10:01 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Marks Street following a report of a suspect breaking into a home and stealing $10. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 6:46 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Collins Church Road following a report of a damaged passenger window, valued at $500. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ELLERBE — At 5:25 p.m., deputies responded to the woods along Jasper Nicholson Road and Green Lake Road following a report of a suspect throwing rocks at a victim’s truck and breaking the back window, valued at $200. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 6:00 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Osborn Road following a report of a stolen NC license plate, valued at $200. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:34 a.m., police responded to a residence on Starlight Drive following a report of an unknown suspect damaging the hood, valued at $500, of a vehicle. The case is inactive.

ROCKINGHAM — At 7:46 a.m., police responded to the Walmart on US 74 HWY following a report of a suspect stealing two Sunset kayak paddles, valued at $5,200, and a security device, valued at $100. The Rockingham Police Department charged Brandon David Busby.

