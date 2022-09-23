A banner celebrating the 40th year of the Seaboard Festival was unveiled outside the Hamlet Opera House Friday morning with the Richmond County Chamber of Commerce, community members and elected officials present. “I can’t say enough about the Seaboard Festival,” said Hamlet Mayor Bill Bayless, thanking all of the volunteers. “It’s fantastic.”

Commissioner Don Bryant said the festival has come a long way over the years. “Our most valuable asset is our people, and you all are doing a great job,” Bryant said. Seaboard Festival President Chris Carpenter thanked title sponsor Rev Federal Credit Union for their support, along with Griffin Automotive Group, Firsthealth of the Carolinas, and Richmond County Tourism. At this year’s event, the Sand Band and the Jonathan Robinson Band will be performing. Booth space for the event has been sold out since the first week of September. “We’re going to be bigger than ever this year,” Carpenter said. This year’s event will be held on Oct. 29 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.