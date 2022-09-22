On Saturday, September 10th, 58 youth from Cabarrus, Cumberland, Hoke, Johnston, Randolph, Rockingham, Richmond, Stanly and Union counties showed over seventy Boer goats at the Richmond County 4-H Goat Show.

Even a downpour of rain did not stop these 4-H and FFA youth as they reminded everyone in attendance what hard work, dedication and commitment looked like. The Richmond County show is one of the larger county goat shows in the state, drawing a crowd of spectators from across the region… even in the rain.

The Richmond County Goat Show is part of a regional livestock circuit, the Carolina Farm Credit Showmanship Circuit, which includes nine to ten other show locations throughout the season. 4-H’ers that participate in the circuit have the option to show goats, sheep or cattle. The circuit wraps up with the final show at the NC State Fair. At that event, the winners are recognized with a banner and belt buckle for a season’s worth of hard work.

The Richmond County Goat Show is comprised of three categories.

Showmanship:

The Showmanship classes are designed to gauge the 4-H’ers knowledge about the animal, ability to handle the animal, and their confidence while interacting with the judge. Showmen were asked questions about their goat, such as technical terms of body parts, while presenting and handling the animal to the best of their ability for the judge.

Hattie Jo Powell, Johnston County, took home first in Senior Showmanship (ages 14-18) followed by Savannah Shepard, Richmond County, coming in second and Marianna Harrison, Cabarrus County, in third.

For the intermediate class (ages 11-13) Jonathan Scarlett, Randolph, took home first place with Tristan Singleterry, Randolph County, and Emma Harrison, Cabarrus County, bringing in second and third, respectively.

For the Junior showmanship division (ages 8-10), Macon Parker, Sampson County, earned first with Tyla Marshall and Sophie Marshall (both of Guilford County) taking home second and third, respectively.

Cloverbud participants (ages 5-7) were Abby Hinson, and Lyndon Little.

We also hold the PeeWee show which is a special, non-competitive division that includes children under 5. There were eight PeeWee showmen learning the ropes of livestock showmanship with the help of older 4-H’ers.

Market Wether Show:

Wethers, which are castrated male goats, are judged on the total marketability of the animal. Wethers are grouped into similar weight classes and are judged based on characteristics and qualities relevant to meat production.

Hattie Jo Powell, won Grand Champion with her goat, Doughboy. Savannah Shepard earned Reserve Grand Champion with her goat, Duncan.

Commercial Doe Show:

For the doe show, female goats are judged on their body confirmation. Does are females who will be bred and will continue production on the farm. The judge may focus on maternal aspects of the animal that are indicators of superior breeding ability. Does are judged on their frame and structure based on how they would carry the extra weight of being pregnant and the stress of milking.

Savannah Shepard, Richmond County, won Grand Champion Doe with Cupcake and Hattie Jo Powell, Johnston County, showed the Reserve Champion Doe, Cherie.

We would like to thank all of the volunteers that helped us put on a successful event! A big thanks to the American Legion for providing lunch to keep our spectators and showmen well fed. We would also like to thank our Richmond County 4-H Goat Show Sponsors because without them, holding this event would not be possible: Richmond Community College, Farm Bureau of Richmond County, Carolina Farm Credit, John McInnis, The Berry Patch, Smithfield Hog Production, Senator Tom McInnis, ACE Garbage LLC, Dale DeWitt, Gary Welch and the N.C. Cooperative Extension Service. For more information about 4-H Livestock, or showing livestock please contact Richmond County Cooperative Extension at 910-997-8255 or visit the Richmond.ces.ncsu.edu, and be sure to follow us on Facebook.