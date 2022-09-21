WADESBORO — Anson County Sheriff Landric Reid passed away Wednesday morning.

“Sheriff Reid was a friend to all,” said Anson County Chief Deputy Scott Howell in a press release. “He was very compassionate to his employees and to the citizens s of Anson County and beyond.”

Reid is survived by his wife Cassandra Reid and daughter Christina Reid. He was born in Cabarrus County, where he was the youngest of five brothers and sisters.

In 1984, Reid joined the United States Army, which he credited with changing his life. After receiving an Honorable Discharge in 1988, he joined the North Carolina National Guard. For three years years, Reid worked as a research assistant in Research Triangle Park.

Prior to being elected sheriff, Reid served with the NC State Highway Patrol from 1991 to 2014.

Reid was sworn in as the Anson County Sheriff in December of 2014, where he served until his passing.

“Sheriff Reid helped thousands of kids attend the first day of school with a new pair of shoes on their feet and a smile on their face,” Howell continued. “He really was the people’s Sheriff. The tremendous support he drew from all races within Anson County speaks highly of his character and how he treated people.”

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office shared a message on their Facebook page about Reid’s passing.

“It is as a colleague and personal friend of Anson County Sheriff Landric Reid, and in my role as president of the NC Sheriffs’ Association, that I share the sad news of Sheriff Reid’s unexpected death earlier today,” states the post. “Sheriff Reid and I started our tenure as sheriffs at the same time, and we attended the Sheriffs’ Leadership Institute together. We have been close friends for the last 10 years. Our families have enjoyed time together at NCSA events and conferences.”

“It’s very touching, the amount of support I’ve had from the community,” Reid said to the Anson Record in December of 2015 after his first year in office. “You’re always going to have one or two people who go against something, but the community as a whole has supported me because the sheriff’s office, the deputies and the personnel, are doing a great job out in the community. That’s mostly what I’m hearing, is how good of a job they’re doing, and as long as they’re doing a good job, I’m happy with them, because they’re buying into a community policing concept.”

Howell concluded his statement by asking for the community to keep the family of Sheriff Reid, the Anson County Sheriff’s Office and the citizens of Anson in your prayers.

“Sheriff Reid was once asked if he was proud to be the first black sheriff elected of Anson,” Howell wrote. “He replied, ‘I am proud to be the Sheriff of Anson County. I want to be known as the best sheriff I can be.’”