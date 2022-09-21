The Richmond County Nickels for Know-How Referendum will be held on Thursday, November 17, 2022.

Anthony Growe, County Referendum Chairman, said three polling places have been established in the County. The polling locations are as follows:

The Richmond County Extension Office at:

123 Caroline St. Rockingham, NC 28379

*************

E.E. Vuncannon

150 Railroad St.

Ellerbe, NC 28338

*************

Hamlet Hardware

28 W Hamlet Ave.

Hamlet, NC 28345

*************

Growe explained that the referendum is being held to let users and producers of feed or fertilizer decide if they wish to continue the self-assessment program. This program has been in place since 1948, and the law requires that a new referendum be held every six years.

A 2/3 favorable vote will mean that growers are willing to continue to assess themselves to support agricultural research and education. The assessment is fifteen cents per hundred pounds on feed and fertilizer produced in North Carolina.

The funds, about $1.4 million annually, are collected by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services and then allocated by the NC Carolina Agricultural Foundation, Inc.’s 148 member volunteer Board of Directors to support agricultural research and extension projects at North Carolina State University benefitting agriculture in North Carolina.

For more information on the referendum, please call your County Extension Office at (910) 997-8255.