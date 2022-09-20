Sept. 15

ROCKINGHAM — At 7:10 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Sandhill Road following a report of a suspect stealing a catalytic converter, valued at $1,500. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 4:01 p.m., deputies responded to Hannah Pickett Avenue following a report of a suspect stealing a victim’s identity. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:19 a.m., deputies responded to an industrial site on Substation Road following a report of stolen copper wire, totaling $3,500. The case is active.

HAMLET — At 10:38 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on US 74 HWY following a report of an unknown suspect entering a home and attempting to steal a dishwasher. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 1:36 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Crestview Drive following a report of a suspect spray painting the walls of a basement. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:00 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Lonnie Lane following a report of a stolen Motorola cellphone, valued at $50. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

Sept. 16

ELLERBE — At 5:07 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Derby Road following a report of a stolen trailer, valued at $3,000. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:41 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Wilson Avenue following a report of a suspicious fire. The case is active.

Sept. 17

ELLERBE — At 5:51 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Raines Drive following a report of a suspect breaking into a home and stealing a .22 semi-automatic rifle, value dat $30, a .32 caliber revolver, valued at $50, and a black stun-gun baton, valued at $50. The case is active.

ELLERBE — At 3:10 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Sunset Avenue following a report of a suspect entering property without permission. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ELLERBE — At 7:36 p.m., deputies responded to the Dollar General on US 220 following a report of a suspect shoplifting and possessing drugs. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged Ashley Nicole Moya.

Reach Matthew Sasser at 910-817-2671 or [email protected] to suggest a correction.