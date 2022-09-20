No prep track, rolling start are key elements of popular drag racing alternative

ROCKINGHAM — The Rocktoberfast celebration continues this week at Rockingham Dragway where one of drag racing’s most popular new spinoffs rolls into the no prep spotlight with the return of the Columbia Car Meets NC22 series, combined with the Auto Culture Events Car Show.

Roll racing, a rolling start version of the straight-line standard, is the centerpiece of a Saturday racing program that also includes traditional quarter mile competition in Heavyweight, 10.0, 11.0 and 12.0 Index classes with two separate Shootouts, one designated for street cars and the other for cars with five, six and seven-speed manual transmissions.

The Auto Culture portion of the day will include an all-out car show, show and shine, car limbo, 2-step battle, burnout contest and test and tune for all vehicles.

Kids 12 and under are free when accompanied by a ticketed adult and all tickets include pit access and free parking in Rockingham’s main lot.

There are two separate roll racing categories, one with a 140 mile per hour cap, the other without. Both feature 35-40 mph rolling starts and are open to all-wheel drive and rear-wheel drive vehicles of any make. Buy-in for the unlimited class is $100 per vehicle; for the 140 mph class, it is half that amount.