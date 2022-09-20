HAMLET — Tuesday morning, Richmond County Schools had the pleasure of swearing in Officer Tonya Gay.

Officer Gay developed her love for law enforcement in 2005 when she began as a telecommunicator. In 2016 she became a certified officer; in 2018 a School Resource Officer, where she served in Hoke County Schools. Officer Gay said that her husband is retired from the Scotland County Sherriff’s office and is also currently serving students with his position as a campus police officer at UNCP.

Officer Gay stated, “I am looking forward to being a positive influence to students in Richmond County Schools. I am excited to mentor students and be a role model to them in the community.”

Richmond County Schools is delighted to have Officer Gay join our team. She will serve at Monroe Avenue Elementary School as her primary location and Washington Street Elementary School as her secondary location.