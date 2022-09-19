WADESBORO — An inmate at the Anson County Jail has died, according to an article from the Charlotte Observer.

Shaquille Dremichael Polk, 28, died on August 28. According to the article, it states that Polk “showed signs of serious illness and begged the Anson County jail for medical care for days.”

“I’ve requested the [North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation] to investigate this matter and any information about this case will come from their office,” said Anson County Sheriff Landric Reid in an email request for further information.

Polk was charged with first-degree murder four years ago, according to an article from the Anson Record.

On Oct. 5, 2018, officers responded to Old Charlotte Road in Wadesboro where Twan Sturdivant, 43, was pronounced dead.

Records with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety reveal that Polk has a previous conviction of shooting into an occupied vehicle in 2012.

In May of 2015, Polk was pulled over for speeding. Officers located a semi-automatic rifle, two handguns and marijuana in the vehicle and charges three suspects.

