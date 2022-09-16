Linda Ross addressed affordable housing, the elderly and re-entry for incarcerated individuals at the Ashley Chapel town hall.

“[The pandemic] damaged us in more ways than we have probably have come to recognize at this point,” said Abbie Covington. “It pulled kids into an unsupervised situation.” Covington, a former teacher, said there is now a “huge void where learning should have been.” Covington said she would like to identify areas across the county where students can come afterschool to learn in a welcome environment.

“[The pandemic] has produced more mental health challenges than anything else that you could ever think of,” said Jason Gainey, President of Sandhills Best Care. “We have worked with children and adults who are still to this day afraid to go outside.” Gainey specifically addressed securing funds for those who are uninsured and committing to seeking all available funds.

Dr. Rick Watkins has been appointed by the Board of Commissioners as representative to the Health and Human Services advisory board and for the Sandhills Center board. “We are looking at the services that are provided for our citizens, and the trends and the data and the concerns to make sure that we’re getting all the grants and everything that we can possibly do. “ He also said tremendous opportunities are available from the new crisis center on US 1 North.

“There are people in this room who are doing the good work [in the mental health field],” said Tavares Bostic, who is a licensed clinical social worker and CEO of Bostic Counseling & Consulting. “Those folks should be getting the funding because they’re already doing it. “ Bostic added that the ability to work with the state to receive funding is already in place.

“A lot of young kids, they don’t get the help and treatment that they need, they may not have the resources to address those issues,” said Michael Legrand. “You have to make the information available to those organizations and try to help those needs.”

ROCKINGHAM — The Ashley Chapel Community Center hosted a forum for candidates running for the Richmond County Board of Commissioners and Clerk of Superior Court Thursday evening.

Due to the length of the event and the number of speakers, highlighted below is each candidate’s response to two of the more substantive questions.

Under the caption of each commissioner candidate is their answer to this question — Considering the broad mental health crisis in the wake of COVID, particularly among children, what funding opportunities would you advocate for to address those specific and critical needs?

The candidates present were as follows:

• Tavares Bostic (D) – running for reelection to Board of Commissioners (incumbent)

• Ashley Brower (unaffiliated) – running for Clerk of Superior Court

• Abbie Covington (D) – running for Board of Commissioners

• Vickie Daniel (D) – running for reelection as Clerk of Superior Court (incumbent)

• Jason Gainey (R) – running for Board of Commissioners

• Michael Legrand (D) – running for Board of Commissioners

• Linda Ross (D) – running for Board of Commissioners

• Dr. Rick Watkins (R) – running for Board of Commissioners (incumbent)

Nigel Bristow served as moderator of the event. Robin Roberts (R), running for Board of Commissioners, was unable to attend but left a statement.

“I am very active in the community with the veterans and the military,” Roberts said. “I would appreciate your vote and support on November 8,” Bristow read from Robert’s letter.

Question (Bristow) If elected, what directives or policies would you implement to promote transparency and accountability?

• Brower

Brower expressed that a key part of her campaign is diversity, and that “you need someone who looks like you” at the Clerk’s Office.

She also added that technological improvements at the Clerk’s Office are necessary.

“If you want to look up a tax lien that someone has against them, if you want to look up if someone is behind in their child support, you have to look it up on an antiquated, outdated system,” Brower said.

• Legrand

Legrand said his approachable personality will be an asset in helping all communities of Richmond County thrive.

“We have to go into the communities and ask ‘What can we do to help? What needs are most pressing in your community?’” Legrand asked.

He concluded by saying that residents of Richmond County need to know that their elected officials are not just available when their vote is needed, but 365 days of the year.

• Bostic

Bostic credited the current Board of Commissioners as the most diverse in its’ history, stating that it has enabled them to touch the community at various meetings.

Bostic said that it’s diversity, along with examples such as the GREAT grant that expanded Internet access to rural areas, that will promote accountability.

“You know how many people in Richmond County wanted that particular grant?” Bostic asked. “Do you know how many people are going to be able to have Internet in their homes? Internet is jobs, Internet is transparency.”

• Watkins

Watkins said transparency was a key issue in 2018 when he first ran and that the current Board has continued to be as open as possible.

“We discuss everything in public session, Watkins said. “We’re very hesitant unless for legal or other reason that we go into [closed] sessions to have those conversations.”

He added that he’s yet to miss a single meeting of the Board in four years and that he always strives to respond to citizens within 24 hours.

“Sometimes it may not be what you want to hear, but it’s the truth,” Watkins said. “And I believe that that’s extremely important for all elected officials.”

• Ross

“You need to know exactly what we’re doing and why we’re doing what we’re doing,” Ross said. “We should be able to come out and sit down and talk with you.”

Ross added that nobody benefits when citizens are left in the dark about decisions that their elected officials are making.

“The more you know, the better you can make a decision on what to do,” Ross concluded.

• Gainey

Gainey said that when he thinks about transparency, he’s often reminded of communication.

“The best kind of communication is when I could meet you face to face over biscuit and eggs at Waffle House and sit down with you one on one,” Gainey said.

Gainey said he wants to be able to hear the heart of the community, and in return, they will be able to hear his heart. Together, Gainey said, that will help everyone accomplish their goals.

• Covington

Covington said that in her roles as Hamlet mayor and council member, transparency has always been an essential part of her leadership.

“If [a policy] affected your quality of life in any way or your pocketbook, you deserve to know,” Covington said. “You deserve to have all the information that we have so you know how we arrive at the decision we arrived at.”

Covington concluded by saying she’s always been diligent about getting to the facts of the issue and bringing it to those who have questions.

• Daniel

Daniel said that her office has always been transparent.

“If you come to my office, my girls are very warm and very open to help people, as much as they can,” Daniel said.

Daniel said that her office is getting up to date with the most recent technology.

“There are pilot counties now, they are testing out Odyssey (an online manage system that will integrate court documents),” Daniel said. “When that takes over, like I said, you can be at home and pull it up.”

Question (Bristow) If elected, how would you address public safety? Bristow added that the audience-submitted question referenced a recent shooting near Monroe Avenue Elementary.

• Brower

“As a probation officer, I have my finger on the pulse of public safety,” Brower said, adding that she supervised one of the victims in the Monroe Avenue shooting.

Brower added that just this year she’s had multiple individuals on her caseload who have died from a drug overdose. She also referenced the 111 pinwheels placed outside of the DSS building to represent the total of overdose deaths from last year.

Brower added that Richmond County “desperately needs” a drug court and that incarcerated individuals can’t come out of imprisonment into a community that doesn’t offer them anything to do.

• Legrand

Legrand said that addressing drugs and violence is tough in Richmond County.

“If we address the criminal and drug activity going on in our community, then we’re going to have a confrontation with our family members and friends,” Legrand said. “We have to make a decision — Do we want clean communities or not? There should be zero tolerance for drug activity in our neighborhood.”

Legrand said too many people turn their eye to illegal activity. He thanked Sheriff Gulledge and Chief Gillenwater for their diligence in arresting individuals for drug activity.

“It’s not all on the commissioners,” Legrand said about public safety. “It’s on all of the community.”

• Watkins

Watkins said the current Board has dutifully taken action on all of former Sheriff Clemmons’ recommendations to combat illegal activity and has successfully been passed on to Sheriff Gulledge.

“[Sheriff’s Office] Community Impact Team is focused in the area and all of our communities…where crime and violence is really out of control,” Watkins said. “We are funding those things and supporting public safety.”

Watkins agreed with Legrand – “It takes all of us together to make it happen,” he concluded.

• Bostic

“I think about going into some of these neighborhoods, literally having to pull a family member out of a crack house,” Bostic said. “Literally talking to a young boy and he no longer cares about school. He wants a gun.”

Bostic said there are limitations on what money can do to address this issue, but an attempt to form a relationship is a start.

“How many times have you gone into a community where you know there’s a known drug house and you try to talk to [those there]?” Bostic asked the audience. “Come with me to some of these areas and see what’s really going on. This is the conversation that needs to be happening — Come with me.”

Bostic said public safety will emerge from a genuine attempt to connect with those who are struggling.

• Ross

Ross said her church is located in a drug-infested area in Dobbins Height.

“It has to be a community effort,” Ross said. “Re-entry is so important. When those guys come out of prison, they need to be going to work, going to school or receive some mental health service. If they don’t get it, they’re going to go back and do the same thing.”

Ross said that the Monroe Avenue shooting was far too close to an area that her grandchildren frequent.

“This is dear to my heart.” Ross said.

• Gainey

“I would like to see parts with mentors trained for children to help lead them in a different path and offer them something better than any drug dealer could offer,” Gainey said. “Offer them hope for a future, something to do after school that gives them a skill.”

Gainey said that during a recent shooting on Leak Street, shots were fired into the window of his wife’s office.

“When I tell you it’s time for change, it’s time for change,” Gainey said. “We need help form every person in this room.

Gainey referenced King Solomon to close — “Don’t look to the past and remember it. That’s a dangerous thing. Make today better.”

• Covington

Covington also said that the recent shooting near Monroe Avenue was close to her heart — her daughter-in-law is the principal at the school.

“We had recently installed cameras in that neighborhood because of the high rate of crime that exists there and the neighborhood complaints that we consistently get at city council,” Covington said.

Covington said she couldn’t agree more with Michael Legrand that it takes all of the community to address crime. She said she traveled with Legrand this summer to a playground in Hamlet that has been completely destroyed three times. They talked to neighbors in the area. “

“We wanted to find common solutions to the problem,” Covington said. “But they’re scared. Some of these kids have no respect. I don’t blame them — I would be too.”

• Daniel

Daniel said public safety is a everyday conversation between herself, judges, the D.A. and law enforcement.

“I’m an advocate for people being safe in the judicial center,” Daniel said, recalling that on Thursday, a loaded gun was found in the bathroom at the Scotland County Courthouse.

“We need to be able to offer more help to [those who are suffering from drug use],” Daniel said.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Ellerbe councilman Jeremy McKenzie and Anson County commissioner Vancine Sturdivant reminded everyone in attendance the importance of their vote in November.

The statewide general election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Election Day.

The voter registration deadline is 5:00 p.m. Friday on Oct. 14. For more information, contact the Richmond County Board of Elections at 910-997-8253.

Reach Matthew Sasser at 910-817-2671 or [email protected] to suggest a correction.