Sept. 8

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:22 a.m., police responded to a residence on North Lee Street following a report of two stolen bicycles, valued at $1,300. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

Sept. 9

ROCKINGHAM — At 5:19 p.m., police responded to a residence on Rockingham Road following a report of a suspect refusing to leave a home. The Rockingham Police Department charged Michael Littlejohn.

Sept. 10

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:13 a.m., police responded to the Refuel on US 74 following a report of a robbery. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:42 a.m., police responded to the Speedway on East Broad Avenue following a report of an assault. The case is active.

Sept. 11

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:46 a.m., police responded to Lowe’s Home Improvement on East Broad Avenue following a report of a stolen Craftsman 159 piece tool set, valued at $199. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

Sept. 12

ROCKINGHAM — At 8:24 a.m., deputies responded to the woods along Double L Road following a report of a suspect stealing a trailer and a tractor. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 6:15 p.m., deputies responded to Stillwell Street following a report of a scam of $1,150. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 7:23 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Devos Drive following a report of a suspect threating a victim and possessing a firearm. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged Tony Nance Jr.

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:31 p.m., police responded to the Refuel on Fayetteville Road following a report of a stolen Yamaha moped, valued at $1,500. The case is active.

Sept. 13

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:19 a.m., police responded to Carolina Jewelry and Pawn on East Broad Avenue following a report of a suspect breaking in and stealing over $3,000 worth of jewelry. The case is active.

Sept. 14

ROCKINGHAM — At 1:07 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on School Street following a report of a removed tag from a vehicle. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 5:42 p.m., deputies responded to Nina’s Mart on Chalk Road following a report of a stolen wallet with $21 in cash. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 5:19 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Ellerbe Grove Church Road following a report of a suspect damaging various items. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

Sept. 15

HAMLET — At 1:42 a.m., deputies responded to Plastek on County Home Road following a report of a suspect attempting to break into a victim’s Ford Taurus. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 1:52 p.m., police responded to Ned’s Pawn Shop on East Broad Avenue following a report of an individual selling a stolen black LTD guitar, valued at $150. The case is active.

