HAMLET — The Hamlet Police Department has charged a man with trafficking methamphetamine and cocaine.

Lazaraus Sincere Tillman, 22, is charged with two counts of possession with intent to distribute a Sch. II and VI substance, possession of a stolen firearm and other misdemeanor drug offenses.

The arrest was a result of a traffic stop, according to a Facebook post by the HPD. An unspecified amount of illegal narcotics and currency was recovered from the scene.

Records with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety reveal that Tillman has previous convictions for carrying a concealed weapon, larceny and eluding arrest.

Tillman was placed into the Richmond County Jail under a $400,000 secure bond.

