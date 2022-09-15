Arrest information will be made public at a later time

ROCKINGHAM — The Rockingham Police Department, Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, State Bureau of Investigation and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives executed three search warrants on Cauthen Drive.

According to a Facebook post by the RPD, several individuals were arrested. An update on the individuals will be provided at a later time.

“Chief Gillenwater would like to extend his appreciation to all of the agencies involved, in making this a safe and successful operation,” states the post.

This is a developing story.

To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe at https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe or 910-817-3111.