Fresh produce can be picked up on Thursday, Sept. 15 at the Square in uptown Wadesboro between 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Anson County Extension has partnered with Atrium Health Anson, Carolinas Primary Care, Anson County Health Department and WellCare to offer the Anson Mobile Market where Anson County citizens can choose between six and eight different types of produce.

“A food desert is neighborhoods that have limited access to affordable and nutritious food and tend to be composed of low income customers,” says Roshunda B. Terry, County Extension Director. “With limited transportation and income, many citizens cannot leave the county to go and get these nutritious and affordable items. Most accessible food comes from fast food restaurants and convenience stores that do not offer produce,” she added.

Anson County has 15 fast food restaurants and only two grocery stores in the county.

These agencies are aware of this food scarcity problem and have decided to combine resources to overcome this obstacle by assisting with providing the Anson Mobile Market event to county residents.

“Anson Extension FCS and 4-H Agents met with the Registered Dietician and Public Health Educator to see what we could do to assist in the issue of getting citizens fresh produce options. The 4-H Agent received a call from WellCare, who introduced him to the “The Bulb” about wanting to get fresh produce to county citizens but needed someone to handle the manpower due to bandwidth,” Terry said.

“The group discussed some options as far as location, what we needed and the time span and duration the produce would be handed out. After determining a plan, timeline and responsibilities, the Anson Health Leaders Team was formed and ready to face the challenge of buy-in, location and support,” she added.

Terry went on to say, “Making contact with the Town Clerk and Manager, the group was able to secure a central location that would be accessible to citizens. Local agencies are working with the group to set up educational booths to target two main areas of the community health assessment, which are tobacco and hypertension.”

At this event, valuable health information is shared from agencies, blood pressure and blood sugar checks are performed and recipe cards are available for produce items to assist with preparing healthy meals.

This event will take place again on October 20th and November 17th at the same location.

Iris Hunter can be reached at [email protected]