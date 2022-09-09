Sept. 1

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:30 p.m., police responded to Walmart on US 74 HWY following a report of two stolen iPhones, valued at $1,200. The case is active.

Sept. 2

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:23 a.m., police responded to a residence on Sandcrest Drive following a report unknown suspects stealing 9mm Glock handgun, valued at $445. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 1:16 p.m., police responded to a residence on Alsace Street following a report of two lost or stolen firearms, valued at $200. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:13 p.m., police responded to Hunter Circle following a report of a stolen 9mm Smith & Wesson pistol, valued at $320, and $300 in missing cash. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:00 p.m., police responded to Martin Hot Dogs following a report of a counterfeit $bill. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 21:29 p.m., police responded to the Walmart on US 74 HWY following a report of a fraud of $978. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:47 p.m., police responded to Lowe’s following a report of a suspect stealing a Craftsman 129cc push mower, valued at $409. The Rockingham Police Department charged Kidjah Ingram.

ROCKINGHAM — At 7:18 a.m., police responded to Shannon Drive following a report of two slashed tires, valued at $200. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

Sept. 3

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:04 a.m., police responded to a residence at Holiday Village Apartments following a report of a breaking and entering resulting in s stolen Vizio TV, valued at $400, a PlayStation 4, valued at $250, a phone valued at $300, and numerous other items. The case is active.

Sept. 5

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:33 a.m., police responded to a residence on Cauthen Drive following a report of a suspect entering through a window. The case is active.

Sept. 6

ROCKINGHAM — At 8:15 a.m., police responded to Steele Street following a report of stolen items from a vehicle. The case is inactive.

Sept. 7

ELLERBE — At 2:20 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Elizabeth Lane following a report of a damaged wrought iron fence, valued at $1,500. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

HAMLET — At 11:23 a.m., deputies responded to US 74 HWY following a report of 20 stolen advertisements for produce, valued at $20. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 5:28 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Airport Road following a report of a stolen utility trailer, valued at $2,500, and a John Deere zero turn lawn mower, valued at $5,000. The case is active.

Reach Matthew Sasser at 910-817-2671 or [email protected] to suggest a correction.