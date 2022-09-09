Home News We will never forget News We will never forget September 9, 2022 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print The Rockingham Fire Department hosted a prayer service and memorial three mile walk Friday morning in honor of those who lost their lives in the 9/11 terrorist attacks 21 years ago. Photo courtesy of Rockingham Mayor John Hutchinson The Rockingham Fire Department hosted a prayer service and memorial three mile walk Friday morning in honor of those who lost their lives in the 9/11 terrorist attacks 21 years ago. View Comments Rockingham clear sky enter location 18.9 ° C 21.2 ° 17.1 ° 84 % 1.5kmh 0 % Sat 29 ° Sun 27 ° Mon 23 ° Tue 24 ° Wed 20 °