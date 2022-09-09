The Rockingham Fire Department hosted a prayer service and memorial three mile walk Friday morning in honor of those who lost their lives in the 9/11 terrorist attacks 21 years ago. Photo courtesy of Rockingham Mayor John Hutchinson

The Rockingham Fire Department hosted a prayer service and memorial three mile walk Friday morning in honor of those who lost their lives in the 9/11 terrorist attacks 21 years ago.

Photo courtesy of Rockingham Mayor John Hutchinson

The Rockingham Fire Department hosted a prayer service and memorial three mile walk Friday morning in honor of those who lost their lives in the 9/11 terrorist attacks 21 years ago.