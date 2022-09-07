ROCKINGHAM — The Rockingham Fire Department responded to a fire at a residence on South Skipper Street Tuesday evening.

At 7:25 p.m., the C-Shift of the RFD arrived on the scene to a blazing fire at a vacant home.

“We made an attack on it, got it pretty well knocked down,” said Battalion Chief Joe Cohoon. “We finally cleared up at about 2:30 in the morning.”

No injuries were reported during this incident. It’s unclear how this fire began and the investigation has been turned over to the Rockingham Police Department.

The damage from the fire was contained to the single structure. Cohoon said the fire extended through the attic of the home.

Cordova Fire & Rescue, Northside Fire Department and East Rockingham also responded to the scene. RPD handled traffic.