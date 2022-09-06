Get ready to put on your dancing shoes!

Richmond County Hospice, Inc. will be hosting its 5th Annual Taste of the Sandhills showcasing Dancing with the Stars fundraising event on Sept. 10 at 6:00 p.m. at the Cole Auditorium in Hamlet.

“We are ready to Party! This year our theme is Fiesta so bring your dancing shoes, prepare to dance with our DJ in the lobby, watch an amazing show with our wonderful and talented dancers who volunteer their time to dance for this competition and come hungry if you are joining us for the Taste of the Sandhills because the food is amazing!,” says Kristina M. Leyden, Chief Executive Officer of Richmond County Hospice, Inc.

“We also have a wine and beer bar and non-alcoholic drinks for sale during the show. In my opinion, it is one of the best fundraisers in the Sandhills. Be prepared to be amazed at our décor!”, she added.

Dancing with the Stars will support the mission of caring for those at the end of life.

“Our county is very fortunate to have a free standing not for profit hospice program and facility. All the outreach, fundraising and education that we provide is for the greater glory of providing compassionate care to all patients at the end of life,” said Leyden.

At this event you can expect to see a dance competition and entertainment during intermission and be able to purchase beverages from the cash bar.

“This fundraiser is broken into two events in one. The Taste of the Sandhills portion has 20 restaurants who donate their time and their amazing menu items (appetizer size portions) for our guests to have a taste of all the great food establishments in the Richmond County and the Sandhills area”, said Leyden.

Some of the restaurants participating in this event include Smithfield’s Chicken ‘N Bar-B-Q, Anthony Smith’s InMotionz Food Truck, Granny’s Country Kitchen, Peking Wok, Mama Noi’s, The Taco Factory, Kickback Jack’s, and Mr. Mac’s BBQ Shack.

The title sponsor for this event is Mabry’s Drug & Home Care.

This year there are 750 tickets that can be purchased at the office or Eventbrite.

Everyone is welcome to attend the fundraiser and anyone interested in participating in the dance competition which will begin at 7:30pm. Contact Julie Woody, Director of Public Relations for the Hospice, at [email protected] or 910-997-4464.

You can find out more information about this event on Eventbrite, Richmond County Hospice, Inc.’s website at www.richmondcountyhospice.com or Facebook page at www.facebook.com/richmondcountyhospice, and by calling the office at (910) 997-4464.

Richmond County Hospice, Inc.’s mission is to comfort the body and heal the spirit through compassionate, quality care during end-of-life experiences, so patients and families may live each day with peace, comfort, and dignity.

Reach Iris Hunter at irisfreelance[email protected]