Sept. 2

HAMLET — At 9:26 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Grace Chapel Church Road following a report of two stolen storage buildings, valued at $5,000. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:05 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Wiregrass Road following a report of a suspect stealing a Stihl leaf blower, valued at $240, and going through a truck. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:25 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Lake View Terrace following a report of a damaged window, valued at $100. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:43 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Railroad Street following a report of a male suspect assaulting his girlfriend. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged Joseph Paul Reeves Jr.

HAMLET — At 9:42 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Gin Mill Road following a report of a suspect using a victim’s vehicle without permission. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

Sept. 3

ROCKINGHAM — At 1:30 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Sleepy Hollow Drive following a report of a suspect kicking in a door to gain entry. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 8:37 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Loch Haven Road following a report of a suspect spray painting and slashing three tires of a vehicle. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:33 a.m., deputies responded a place of worship on Cliff Street following a report of a suspect running from deputies with methamphetamine and marijuana. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged Michael Jon Shepherd Jr.

ROCKINGHAM — At 6:22 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Martin Street following a report two stolen bicycles, valued at $400. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:53 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Mill Road following a report of a stolen Yamaha moped, valued at $1,000. The case is active.

HAMLET — At 11:52 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Louis Breeden Boulevard following a report of a stolen Honda Magna motorcycle, valued at $1,500. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 1:46 a.m., deputies responded to the HWY 74 boat landing following a report of a lost Ruger handgun, valued at $300. The case is active.

Sept. 4

ROCKINGHAM — At 1:38 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Safie Sixth Street following a report of a suspect trespassing and damaging a fence. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

CORDOVA — At 3:17 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Church Street following a report of a stolen push lawnmower, valued at $500. The case is active.

Sept. 5

ELLERBE — At 10:14 a.m., deputies responded to the Family Dollar on North Main Street following a report of a suspect concealing candy. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 4:32 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Wiregrass Road following multiple reports of a harassing phone call. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

