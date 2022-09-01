ROCKINGHAM — There are 111 purple pinwheels planted in Richmond County to signify the number of overdoses in Richmond County last year.

Staff at the Richmond County Social Services Department partnered with FirstHealth Sandhills Opioid Consortium in the 2nd Annual Pinwheel Project. Pinwheels are also displayed at the Richmond County old courthouse.

August 31st is recognized as International Overdose Awareness Day, which is the world’s largest annual campaign to prevent overdose, remember those who lost their lives to the drug overdose epidemic, acknowledge the loved ones they left behind, and support those still battling the disease of addiction.

This is a time to renew our commitment to end overdose and related harms. Recovery is possible through counseling, support groups, intervention services, and treatment.

Social Services, in partnership with Sandhills Opioid Consortium offers a free virtual Recovery Support Group which meets on Wednesdays from 5pm–6pm, and can be accessed by clicking https://timy.one/Addiction-Recovery-Group. There are many other community resources available to combat drug overdose and spread the message that overdose is preventable. Information can be found at our local Drug Endangered Family Taskforce website, www.richmondnc.com/489/DEFT.