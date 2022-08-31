The Richmond County 4-H Livestock Club will be hosting its annual goat show on Saturday, September 10th at 1:00 pm on the Gary Welch Farm just north of Ellerbe off NC Hwy 73. The show is part of the Farm Credit Showmanship Circuit that includes over 50 youth from across the state. The show is expected to draw about 200 spectators and we would love one of them to be you. The show is open and free to the public. American Legion will be selling food and drinks during the show.

Showmen will exhibit both wethers (castrated male goats), and does (female goats) in both showmanship and market classes. Showmanship is a competition in which the judge is looking for the youth that does the best job handling their animal, answering questions the judge may ask, having good eye contact with the judge, and presenting the animal to look its best. Winners from this show receive points that contribute to their overall score in the circuit.

Market classes are separated based on the weight of the goat. Wethers are judged on their appearance and body structure. A well put together goat will have a flat topline, deep, wide chest, muscular, thick, long loin and rump, and have a deep body that is well balanced. All wethers being shown must have all of their baby teeth. Does are judged on the previous mentioned criteria as well as their potential ability to produce good offspring.

In order to participate in this show, all animals must be broken and well behaved in the ring. To prepare for this, youth spend countless hours working with their goats. Goats must be walked regularly, exercised, groomed, handled, and loved. This teaches kids responsibility and dedication. Other life skills learned on show days include sportsmanship, accepting constructive criticism, public speaking, and basic animal husbandry. Most importantly, they make friends and have fun doing what they love, raising livestock!

A special component of this show is the Pee Wee show. This class is specifically designed for youth under the age of 5 to have an opportunity to show an animal in the ring. PeeWee kids do not have to own and bring a goat to the show. Instead, they partner with an older showman that helps them handle the goat during the show.

If you want to attend the show, take US 220N/I-73/74 to exit 33. Turn right (east) onto HWY 73 and follow the 4-H signs.

We would like to thank our local sponsors for their support. Without them, this event would not be possible. If you or your business are interested in becoming a sponsor of the Richmond County 4-H Goat Show or for more information about this event, please contact 4-H agent, Catherine Shelley or Livestock and Row Crops agent, Anthony Growe at 910-997-8255.