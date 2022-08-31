CORDOVA – Cordova United Methodist Church (CUMC) received a Creating New Economies Fund (CNEF) grant of $11,820.00 from The Conservation Fund’s Resourceful Communities Program. This grant will be used to purchase fresh produce boxes from Sandhills Aginnovation in Ellerbe, NC to supplement the Helping Hands Food Ministry program which feeds the local communities in their time of need. Our goal at CUMC is that no one in the community goes hungry.

Martha Campbell, the Food Ministry Coordinator at CUMC stated “we have stressed consistency through-out our food ministry which has been a key factor in developing trust with our recipients. We are so thankful; this grant will enable us to continue to promote stable access to healthier foods and continue to reduce food insecurity in our community.”

Resourceful Communities awarded 52 grants so far this year, totaling $563,320 to support innovative community projects that promote economic development, social justice and environmental stewardship. The program is funded with generous support from private foundations across North Carolina, including Dogwood Health Trust, The Duke Endowment, the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation and other generous philanthropic partners.

About Cordova United Methodist Church

The Food Ministry at CUMC consists of a drive-thru food box distribution the third Wednesday of each month at 9:00 a.m. We have the means to distribute to 30 recipients, each receiving a staple box, a fresh produce box (which also includes one dozen eggs and some type of meat) and a bag containing paper products. CUMC has partnered with their sister charge church, East Rockingham United Methodist and von Drehle both of which supply goods for distribution and volunteers who are essential in making the food box distribution happen each month.

About The Conservation Fund/ Resourceful Communities

Established in 1991, Resourceful Communities supports a network of grassroots organizations, faith-based groups, and resource partners with an effective combination of capacity building, direct investment, and facilitated networking to connect stakeholders with otherwise hard-to-reach resources. Resourceful Communities’ “triple bottom line” approach integrates environmental stewardship, social justice, and community economic development. Resourceful Communities is part of The Conservation Fund (TCF), a national nonprofit established in 1985 to protect working lands and promote economic development. TCF has protected nearly 8 million acres nationwide, including more than 250,000 acres here in North Carolina.