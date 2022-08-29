ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged two men with possessing 22 grans of methamphetamine.

Jimmy Fain Strickland, Jr., 61, and William Russell Morgan, 28, both of Rockingham, are charged with possession with intent to distribute a Sch. II substance and felony possession, along with other drug charges.

On Sunday, August 28, the RCSO Community Impact Team along with Rockingham Police Vice/Narcotics Unit and the NC State Bureau of Investigation executed a search warrant on Smith Street in East Rockingham.

The three agencies had been conducting several undercover buys of illegal narcotics from the aforementioned residence.

A search warrant of a motor vehicle located 22.1 grams of methamphetamine hidden in a box under the hood. That box also contained amphetamine pills, and Oxycodone and Naloxone pills.

Both suspects were processed into the Richmond County Jail; Strickland under a $25,000 secure bond and Morgan under a $50,000 secure bond.