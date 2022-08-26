Aug. 18

ROCKINGHAM — At 5:53 p.m., police responded to Browder Park following a report of a suspect breaking and entering and stealing two TVs, valued at $450, a laptop, valued at $300 and coins in a bag, valued at $300. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 5:11 p.m., police responded to Medical Circle following a report of a suspect breaking into a vehicle and stealing a 9mm handgun, valued at $400. The case is active.

Aug. 19

ROCKINGHAM — At 5:34 a.m., police responded to Browder Park following a report of a suspect breaking into a structure. The Rockingham Police Department charged Tyler McCoy Rowell.

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:37 p.m., police responded to Papa John’s on East Broad Avenue following a report of a dumpster fire. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

Aug. 21

ROCKINGHAM — At 1:57 p.m., police responded to a residence on North Lee Street following a report of an unknown suspect breaking into the home and stealing a PlayStation 4, valued at $400, Jordan Retro shoes, valued at $250, and damaging a door, valued at $250. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 7:47 p.m., police responded to a residence on Palisade Circle following a report of a suspect breaking into a residence and damaging a back screen door, valued at $150. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

Aug. 22

ROCKINGHAM — At 1:24 p.m., police responded to a residence on John F. Kennedy Drive following a report of a suspect stealing $500 and a 55 inch Smart TV, valued at $200. The case is inactive.

ROCKINGHAM — At 4:33 p.m., police responded to a residence on Sandcrest Drive following a report of a victim giving $7,200 to an individual for a service and never receiving that service. The case is active.

Aug. 23

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:53 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Lyerly Street following a report of a stolen red motor bike, valued at $800. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 1:11 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Hamer Mill Road following a report of a suspect stealing two catalytic converters, valued at $1,700. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 7:10 p.m., deputies responded to Mill Road following a report of a suspect possessing meth, heroin and a firearm as a convicted felon. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged Roger William Previtte.

JACKSON SPRINGS — At 10:12 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Derby Road following a report of a suspect trespassing. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 8:05 a.m., police responded to the Walmart on US 74 HWY following a report of a suspect using $1,350 on a victim’s debit card. The case is inactive.

ROCKINGHAM — At 6:30 p.m., police responded to a residence on Leak Street following a report of a suspect stealing a water heater, valued at $800, a storm door, valued at $300, and a window AC unit, valued at $300. The case is active.

Aug. 24

ROCKINGHAM — At 6:36 p.m., deputies responded to Biltmore Drive following a report of a suspect .55 grams of fentanyl, .51 grams of cocaine and 4.19 grams of marijuana. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged Michael Wayne West and Damian Ryan Brayboy.

ROCKINGHAM — At 5:15 p.m., deputies responded to Aleo Second Avenue following a report of a felony possessing a firearm. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged Michael Carlton Turner.

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:06 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Greenlawn Drive following a report of a suspect stealing a victim’s catalytic converter, valued at $1,500, a battery, valued a t$100, a gray tent with orange straps, valued at $200, and clothing and food. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:46 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Sandhill Road following a report of a suspect stealing two metal cattle gates, valued at $800, and locks and chains, valued at $200. The case is active.

Aug. 25

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:39 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Logan Park following a report of a damaged septic tank, valued at $500. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 5:12 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Chad Street following a report of a scam involving a social security number. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 4:02 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Patterson Drive following a report of a received package with a disputed credit card charge. The case is active.

HAMLET — At 9:18 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Walker Lane following a report of a suspect breaking into a residence and stealing a green suitcase full of Beanie Babies, valued at $5,000, a double speaker, valued at $400, a radio, valued at $100, and a green footlocker with sports cards, valued at $500. The case is active.

