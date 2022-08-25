ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Rockingham man with accepting a package with 14 pounds of marijuana.

Eric Christopher Pekuri, 39, is charged with trafficking marijuana, possession with intent to distribute, maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Wednesday, August 24, the RCSO was contacted by an investigator with the Fayetteville Police Department Interdiction unit.

A suspicious package had been identified in the mail and was to be delivered to an address in Richmond County.

A K-9 checked the package, and a search warrant revealed the large amount of marijuana.

An undercover officer delivered the package to Pekuri, who signed for the delivery and placed the package in his house.

The RCSO Community Impact Team, Rockingham Police Department and a narcotics unit with the NC State Bureau of Investigation executed a search warrant at the residence.

The marijuana was recovered, along with other items used to package narcotics and additional marijuana.

Pekuri was processed into the Richmond County Jail under a $25,000 secure bond.

To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe at https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe or 910-817-3111.