HAMLET — A former teacher, David Travis at Ashley Chapel Education Center, addressed the Richmond County Board of Education about an assault that he was a victim of last school year by a student.

His comments occurred during a public comment period prior to the official start of the board’s Aug. 16 meeting.

“I don’t want to talk about the student, I want to talk about the event,” Travis began.

The first concern that Travis led with was that his status as a handicapped individual was never followed up-on in the aftermath of the investigation of the April assault. Travis believes that the suspect should have been charged with assault on a handicapped person.

In a previous interview with the Daily Journal, Travis said that he was informed by District Attorney Reece Saunders that the suspect was charged with a more serious crime than assault on a handicapped person. Travis said he disagrees with that information.

“Never got to the prosecution-,” said Travis before being interjected by school board attorney George Crump III.

“Mr. Travis, I’m going to stop you,” Crump said. “You’re an intelligent man. We are both kindred spirits. We love history and the constitution. But you’re talking about a specific incident about yourself.”

“Yes, I am,” replied Travis.

“You can’t do that,” Crump said.

“I would like you to know that the investigation screwed up,” Travis said. “They didn’t even know I was handicapped.”

“It’s fine to criticize the school system about an investigation or facilities for handicapped people, but avoid talking about you yourself or a specific incident,” Crump said.

“How can I let y’all know what happened if I didn’t tell you what happened?” Travis asked, adding that he would like the board to imagine being in his situation.

After a brief hesitation, Travis moved on to discuss overall school safety at Ashley Chapel.

“It’s not safe because the people who are there, to make sure the students and the staff are safe, they don’t do their jobs,” Travis said. “They didn’t do their job that day, they don’t do their job any day. I can give you specific examples, but I’m afraid I’m going to be shut off.”

Travis alluded to a lack of circulation by staff at Ashley Chapel, and stated that he would like the opportunity to talk individually with board members. He concluded his time by stating that somebody is going to be hurt at Ashley Chapel.

No other individuals spoke during the public comment session.

“The school is prohibited from discussion about particular students and employees,” Crump said about the public comment policy at school board meetings. “That’s a confidentiality statute. A speaker cannot address about a specific incident involving a school, student, employee or parent.”

Crump added that most speakers are allotted five minutes, but that it’s generally up to the discretion of the chairman.

“We take safety very seriously in Richmond County Schools,” Dr. Julian Carter, associate superintendent of human resources, said after the meeting. “There’s opportunities in every avenue, every place that we are in this community, to get better.”

Carter said that schools in Richmond County are busy working on their School Resource Management Plans, a document that coordinates necessary information among school staff and first responders. A rapid deployment training session was held at Richmond Senior High school last week to train law enforcement officers across departments to respond to an active threat inside of a school.

Board talks superintendent search

The board has hired the North Carolina School Boards Association to assist in their search for the next superintendent following the retirement of Dr. Jeff Maples in July.

An application for the vacant position will be open until Sept. 26. It was discussed that the board would like the superintendent to be hired by the beginning of the new year.

“I’m glad to hear [the application] says a doctorate degree is not required,” said Satterfield. “I think that limits the number of people that apply.”

The board approved short answer questions that will appear on the application for all candidate. Those topics included instructional leadership, personnel relations, fostering community relations and intergovernmental partnerships, success working in diverse populations and leadership n maintaining safe schools.

Essay questions that the board decided to include in the application were:

Why are you interested in leaving your current position to become superintendent of Richmond County Schools?

What would you do to raise student achievement levels and help close achievement gaps?

What personal and/or administrative skills or experiences do you have which you believe make you qualified to be our next superintendent?

Students, parents, other members of the community, and staff may sign up to address the board during the public comment period at the upcoming regularly scheduled board meeting, currently scheduled for 5pm on September 20, 2022, to provide input on the superintendent search.

A community survey is available on the RCS website.

Sam Thorp, assistant legal counsel for superintendent searches at the NCSBA, said to the board that he often finds the feedback from these surveys to be “sincere” and “genuine.”

All surveys must be completed by Friday, September 9, 2022, with results to be compiled, summarized, and presented by NCSBA at the September board meeting.

Uniform policy addressed

Interim Superintendent Dennis Quick addressed some messaging that he’s seen on Facebook of individuals planning on violating the school uniform policy.

“We have a uniform policy, and until it’s changed, we have to go by it,” Quick said.

Quick said he’s talked with principals to make sure that the policy is enforced as it’s listed in the code of conduct

“I certainly understand people not being 100% pleased with our uniform policy,” Quick said. “There are proper avenues to go through to affect changes. That’s would I would like to see happen.”

Board member Cory Satterfield posed the idea of each school forming a uniform committee to receive input. Board member Scotty Baldwin volunteered to be involved in those potential committees.

