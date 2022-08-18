ROCKINGHAM — According to 2021 data from the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, Richmond County ranked 45th out of 100 NC counties for their spending growth rate from 2020 to 2021.

There was a 39.7% increase in that time span, providing a state and local tax savings of $96 per resident. In 2020, visitor spending and business sales in NC generated $6.4 billion in governmental revenues.

In 2018, Richmond Count ranked sixth in spending growth in the state. In 2020, Richmond County ranked 75th.

“If you look at the dollar amount for our revenue, that’s continuously growing,” said Tourism Director Meghann Lambeth. “That’s the most important thing.”

To quantify the level of visitor activity in NC, The Visitor Activity Model by the EDPNC combines a number of data sources that look at tourism from different angles to understand visitor economic contributions, as well as the direct impact of job and fiscal tax impacts on the broader economy.

Total tourism in NC tallied $23.7 billion in 2020.

Lambeth credited the Rockingham Dragway and Cole Auditorium as local attractions that pull visitors to the area.

Gates County was ranked first for the year in growth rate with 83.4%. Neighbor counties Anson and Scotland ranked 66th and 73rd respectively.

Moore County ranked fourth in the state with a 70% growth rate.

Reach Matthew Sasser at 910-817-2671 or [email protected] to suggest a correction.