WADESBORO — The 2022 Anson Ag Expo & Fair is set and planning is underway for another great festival for families to enjoy. Family Fall Fest is scheduled for Friday night, September 23 on the square and West Wade Street in Wadesboro, NC. Mark your calendars to come visit, and better yet, participate.

The Anson Ag Expo & Fair Planning Committee has planned an evening of fun, food, music and games for the whole family to enjoy. Festivities will begin at 6:00 pm and conclude around 8:00 pm. Plan to enjoy a fun night for everybody. Carnival type games will be available for all youth and will be located on West Wade Street. There will also be a cupcake walk going on in the street. Games will wrap up around 7:30pm.

Max Millstone BBQ and Emergensweets will be set up for the evening offering food truck fare and drinks. In addition, complimentary popcorn and snow cones will be offered for children and adults.

For those interested in the Ag Fair, it will also be on display on Saturday at the Cooperative Extension Center in Wadesboro from 10 am until 2 pm.

Complete event information is available on the web at anson.ces.ncsu.edu and Facebook, under 2022 Anson Ag Expo & Fair. Like that page to receive event updates and be on the lookout for more postings.

Plan to come out and enjoy the fun. Celebrate agriculture in Anson!