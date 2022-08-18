HAMLET — Richmond Community College swore in new Board of Trustee John J. Jackson, as well as returning officers and members, at its meeting on Tuesday. Appointed by the Richmond County Commissioners, Jackson fills the unexpired term of Malcolm McLester.

“I am a community college graduate from my hometown in Pittsburgh, so I know the importance of the community college system,” Jackson said. “I’ve worked with Richmond Community College in various capacities for more than 20 years. It is a great organization with great leadership, and I’m honored to be a part of this board.”

Jackson retired in February as president of FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital-Richmond after 23 years of service to FirstHealth. Jackson was a part of the administrative leadership team at FirstHealth of the Carolinas through some pivotal times in the organization’s history, and his commitment to healthcare is evident through the many awards the hospital received under his leadership.

Jackson, who is also a board member of the RichmondCC Foundation, received its Distinguished Citizen of the Year Award in 2017. He is also a member of RichmondCC’s Healthcare Advisory Board, as well as many other civic organizations, community boards and volunteer groups.

“We are fortunate to have a leader of John Jackson’s caliber join our Board of Trustees. As president of FirstHealth-Richmond for decades, he is known across the state as an expert in his field. In Richmond County, he is seen as a true pillar of the community,” said Dr. Dale McInnis, president of RichmondCC. “His knowledge and experience will make him a great asset to our board and to our entire college, and I look forward to working with him.”

Also sworn in at the Board of Trustees meeting was Claudia Robinette, who returns for another four-year term as chair, as well as reappointed Trustees Evonne Moore and Dr. Walter T. Jackson III.

Automotive Training Facility

The Board of Trustees approved the motion needed to move forward with designing the facility for the Hendrick Center for Automotive Training. In June, Hendrick Automotive Group Chairman & CEO Rick Hendrick and his team came to RichmondCC for the official announcement of this new program to train automotive service technicians.

“We have received $1.75 million in the short session of the General Assembly, thanks to the support of our legislative delegation.” McInnis said. “Along with the funds from the Richmond CC Foundation, the Cole and Community Foundations and the pledge from Mr. Hendrick, it’s sufficient for us to begin the design work for the building and its location. We will work with Sen. Dave Craven, Rep. Garland Pierce, and Rep. Ben Moss to pursue the balance of the funding in the upcoming long session.”

Dr. Hal Shuler, associate vice president of development, said the College Foundation would be accepting donations to honor Russell Bennett Jr. by dedicating a portion of the automotive training facility in his honor. Bennett has strong ties to the automotive industry and is a dedicated citizen to his community.

“With the future construction of the Hendrick Center for Automotive Training, our community has an opportunity to honor one of Richmond County’s most esteemed Southern gentleman,” Shuler said.

For information about donating to the Friends of Russell Bennett Jr. fund, contact Shuler at (910) 410-1807 or whshuler@richmondcc.edu.

Healthcare Programs Update

Dean of Allied Health & Human Services Janet Sims reported that all 35 Associate Degree Nursing students who graduated from the program in May have taken the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX) for registered nurses. Thirty passed on the first attempt; five are reviewing for a retest; and 26 of the nursing students accepted jobs prior to graduation.

As for the Practical Nursing class that graduated last month, 11 out of 12 students have taken and passed the NCLEX for licensed practical nurses.

“The last one will test tomorrow, and we are hoping she will be successful as well,” Sims said.

Sims also informed the Trustees about the College’s partnership with Raven Advisory, an international security service and multi-tactical training company, to provide emergency medical technician (EMT) and paramedic training.

“The Emergency Medical Science faculty also recently met with Scotland Police Department, and they want all of their policemen and women EMT certified. So, we will be doing their classes as well,” Sims said.

PHOTO CUTLINE: Former president of FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital-Richmond, John Jackson was sworn in as a Richmond Community College Board of Trustee at the Tuesday board meeting.