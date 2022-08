ROCKINGHAM — A man driving an ATV was fatally struck by a Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputy Saturday morning.

On August 13, 2022, at 5:00 a.m., a deputy traveling north on HWY 220 collided with an ATV that was attempting to cross 220 off of Billy Covington Road.

The N.C. Highway Patrol is currently investigating the accident. Further details and the names of those involved have not been released at this time.