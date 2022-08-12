RALEIGH — The State Highway Patrol swore in 21 new troopers at a ceremony held for the 156th Basic Highway Patrol School. The ceremony ended 25 weeks of demanding courses aimed at preparing these new troopers for a meaningful career of service to the state of North Carolina.

The ceremony was held on the grounds of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol Training Academy in Raleigh. The oath of office was administered by Associate Justice Phil Berger, Jr. of the North Carolina Supreme Court. Colonel Freddy L. Johnson, Jr., the 28th Commander of the State Highway Patrol, was the keynote speaker for the ceremony providing words of encouragement for a career filled with challenges and rewards.

“The challenges you have overcome on this campus are just a few you will face along this journey, but they are building blocks that lay the foundation for a promising career,” said Col. Johnson. “And when you find yourself facing challenges in the future remember your time here and what it took to carry on and overcome in times of adversity.”

These new state troopers will report to their respective duty stations on August 31st, to begin a demanding field training program.

Justin Dale Seago has been assigned to Richmond County and will be stationed in Rockingham.