August 7

ELLERBE — At 7:59 p.m., deputies responded to Main Street to serve a warrant. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged Trey Lamar Little.

August 8

ROCKINGHAM — At 1:56 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Back Street following a report of a suspect going into a home and stealing a silver handgun with a pearl handle, valued at $200. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 8:04 a.m., deputies responded to East Rockingham Elementary School following a report of a suspect vandalizing property with all-terrain vehicles. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

HAMLET — At 6:25 p.m., deputies responded to the Dollar General on Airport Road following a report of a suspect stealing two Tide pods, valued at $17, and household goods. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 5:10 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Church Street following a report of a stolen registration plate. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:17 a.m., deputies responded to a farm on Beaverdam Church Road following a report of a suspicious fire causing $5,000 in damage to a trailer. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

August 9

HAMLET — At 3:38 p.m., deputies responded to Cross Creek Metal Inc. on Freeman Mill Road following a report of a stolen catalytic converter, valued at $200. The case is active.

ELLERBE — At 8:02 p.m., deputies responded to Henderson Drive following a report of a stolen identity. The case is active.

CORDOVA — At 7:16 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Ledbetter Street following a report of a suspect trading a person’s two stolen Yamaha vehicles, valued at $2,000. The case is active.

August 10

ROCKINGHAM — At 1:14 a.m., deputies responded to Hannah Pickett Avenue following a report of a suspect possessing methamphetamine. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged Brittany Currie Valenzuela and Takota Hugh Booth.

August 11

HAMLET — At 11:38 a.m., deputies responded to Mt. Moriah Church Road following a report of a suspect using a victim’s identity. The case is active.

ELLERBE — At 11:48 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Duncans Road following a report of a vehicle not being returned. The case is active.

August 12

ELLERBE — At 1:22 a.m., deputies responded to Railroad Street following a report of a simple assault. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe at https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe or 910-817-3111.

Reach Matthew Sasser at 910-817-2671 or [email protected] To suggest a correction, email [email protected] or call 910-817-2673.