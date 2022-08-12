ROCKINGHAM — On Sunday, August 7th, 2022, the General Henry William Harington Chapter, of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), held a ceremony to commemorate the life of Francis Covington DeSha Thomas, of Rockingham, NC, at Dockery Cemetery, located Rockingham, NC 28379.

The ceremony was held to highlight the contributions Francis Thomas made throughout her eighteen years as an active member of the DAR, which began in December 2003. During her time as a member, Francis Thomas served as a Chapter Regent, Vice-Regent, and as a Historian for the General Henry William Harington Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

Some of the contribution noted of Francis Thomas were her continued support of veterans of foreign wars, her fundraising efforts to support the Crossnore School for at risk youth, and her marked efforts to assist in the education of the county’s youth in the areas of citizenship, literacy, and American history. During the ceremony Francis Thomas’s grave monument was adorned with a bronze insignia for the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution organization.

The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) is a women’s service organization whose members can trace their lineage to an individual who contributed to securing American independence during the Revolutionary War. Today’s DAR is dynamic and diverse, with over 185,000 members in 3,000 chapters in the United States and abroad. DAR members annually provide millions of hours of volunteer service to their local communities across the country and world. DAR chapters participate in projects to promote historic preservation, education, and patriotism. Over one million members have joined the organization since its founding in 1890.

