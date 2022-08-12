HOFFMAN — On Saturday evening, Sept. 3, 2022, the town of Hoffman will host their second firework show event at the Hoffman Complex Building and grounds from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

The first firework show event was on Sunday, July 4, 2021. Due to scheduling conflicts and other matters, it had to be rescheduled.

It was estimated that there were approximately 1,000 individuals in attendance at last year’s event. This year’s event is sponsored by Oak Grove Technologies.

Events planned for this year’s iteration of the event include bingo, Family Feud games in the Complex Building, cornhole, basketball, face painting, bouncy house and water slide and hayrides.

Items that will be served include French fries, grilled hot dogs, sliced pizza, deep fried chicken and cold beverages.

There are plans for a room set up that will provide community information and answer frequently asked questions about the town of Hoffman. The Mayor of Hoffman will be in room to serve as a meet and greet for the community.

Hoffman’s Public Relations Commissioner Daniel T. Kelly is coordinating with other town commissioners and volunteers to make the event a success.