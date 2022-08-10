Sandhills Center and Daymark Recovery Services, Inc, are pleased to announce the opening of a Child Facility Based Crisis Center in Rockingham, NC, known as the Richmond CFBC.

The center will serve children and adolescents ages 6-17 who are in need of crisis stabilization due to mental health, behavioral health, or substance abuse issues. A typical length of stay is 5-7 days, although this may be extended in order to secure aftercare placement for children needing a higher level of care once stabilized.

While at the center, children have access to trauma-informed care, including psychoeducational groups, individual and group therapy with licensed clinicians, psychiatric services, educational and recreational activities, and general health monitoring by nursing staff. Aftercare services are coordinated with the parents/guardians using a team approach.

Access to mental health services for children is essential.

According to the 33rd edition of the Annie E. Casey Foundation’s KIDS COUNT® Data Book, “the incidence of anxiety and depression among kids has spiked. Comparing pre-pandemic to the first year of the COVID-19 crisis: The share of children struggling to make it through the day rose nearly 26% — from 9.4% (5.8 million kids) in 2016 to 11.8% (7.3 million kids) in 2020.” (https://www.aefc.org/resources/2022-kids-count-data-book).

Daymark Recovery Services, a not-for-profit organization, has a history of providing quality, evidence-based services to people of all ages in North Carolina for 19 years. In 2020, approximately 6,700 children ages 6-17 received services through Daymark.

“Sandhills Center appreciates the community collaboration that has factored heavily into the development and enhancement of these important services for our members and their families,” said Sandhills Center CEO Victoria Whitt. “We are grateful for the positive working relationship we have with Richmond County Government and Daymark Recovery Services. This partnership has advanced our strategic plans to reinvest in behavioral health services throughout the Sandhills Center region.”

Billy West, CEO of Daymark, said, “Our Richmond Child Facility Based Crisis will be an asset to the Richmond Community and surrounding counties serviced by the Sandhills Managed Care organization. It is only through the support of public sector payers like Sandhills are we able to develop services like this child facility based crisis to address the crisis and hospital boarding issues children in North Carolina face daily.”

The center will open its doors to clients on Monday, August 15th. Referrals can be made by calling the center at 910-895-2562, or presenting in person to Daymark’s Richmond Behavioral Health Urgent Care center, conveniently located in the same building as the CFBC at 523 North US Hwy 1 in Rockingham. A grand opening ceremony, including a ribbon cutting and open house, will be held on Thursday, August 11, from 11:00 am-1:00 pm.