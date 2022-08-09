ROCKINGHAM — The Ashley Chapel Community Center held its monthly meeting on Tuesday, August 1st, and invited Richmond County Aging Services staff Lirosia Wall and Sharon Morrison, who discussed household energy and water assistance programs, weatherization, home repairs, and a host of services available to the public.

They also provided information on several programs offered through the Richmond County Department of Social Services, such as Food & Nutrition, Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP), Low Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP), and Richmond Assistance Program (RAP). Aging Services has partnered with Habitat for Humanity in Moore County to assist homeowners in need with free home repairs.

Lirosia Wall, Senior Liaison with Aging Services, assists senior citizens with a multitude of services offered on site at the senior centers in Rockingham, East Rockingham, and Ellerbe. “We will meet with you to help in any way we can, to include assist in completing your applications, or speaking at your church or organization.”

Sharon Morrison, Senior Liaison and In Home Aide Supervisor at Aging Services shared information about the numerous social and recreational activities, programs, and field trips offered at the senior centers for those age 55 and older, which are published in their monthly newsletter.

The Ashley Chapel Community Organization will continue to host informational workshops with resources from the community for our citizens. Upcoming events include a free school supply giveaway on August 25th at 6:00pm, and a second Town Hall meeting on September 15th to meet the candidates running in the upcoming election for County Commissioner. Regular meetings are held on the first Tuesday of each month at 7:00pm at the community center on 297 Mizpah Road in Rockingham. All are welcome to attend.