Steven Graham and Jamie Dycus were partners on Wednesday, July 27 at the RCO Cornhole league. Graham’s brother, Jamie, earned over $20,000 playing a cornhole tournament in 2020.

Austin Clark said he loves the competition.

Donnie Butler said he likes camaraderie of the group. He’s been playing about eight years.

ROCKINGHAM — Cornhole is a game often seen at backyard BBQ’s and tailgates.

Most people play pretty casually, but there’s a group in Richmond County who’s steadfast in their love of cornhole.

The RCO Cornhole League was formed about five months ago. They play regularly at the Rockingham Moose Lodge.

“We’ve played cornhole for year, just never really organized,” said Wynston Tyler, who leads the group.

With the rise in popularity of the American Cornhole League, participants are getting more competitive. For just $20, individuals come to weekly tournaments at the Moose Lodge, with the top two winners receiving cash.

RCP Cornhole has had as many as 40 people at their meetings. Typically, they average about 25 to 30 people, with more people playing in the winter.

“All skill levels are welcome,” Tyler said, adding that they’ve seen a lot of growth from the people who come out regularly.

The standard rules of cornhole are three points for in the hole, one for on the board. Just like horseshoes, the opposing side can cancel out the other’s points.

“I just love the adrenaline of competition,” said Kyle Butler, who is ranked in the top 30 of the state.

What’s the most surprising aspect of high-level cornhole? “The amount of consistency,” Butler replied.

A few of the athletes are preparing for the 2022 American Cornhole League World Championships, which takes place from July 29 to August 7 in Rock Hill, S.C.

Over $375,000 in payouts will be distributed at the event. For those in Richmond County that are seeking the top prize, they don’t have to travel far to see one of the top contenders.

Hamlet-native Jamie Graham won the 2020 ACL World Singles Championship, taking home more than $21,000.

“Just like everybody goes to work every day, I’ll be going outside to throw every day as my job to practice and be ready to compete and win, just like any other professional athlete,” Graham said to the Daily Journal two years ago.

Visit RCO Cornhole’s FB page to learn about their schedule of events.

