Alex Hill, Harrison Davis and Darrell Coon playing Escape Room in a Box: The Werewolf Experiment at Nerdy Collective.

Owner Stephanie Van Hassle said Nerdy Collective is a place for people with similar interests to unite and have fun.

HAMLET — Movies, music, comic books, vinyl albums, used books and all things pop-culture related are available at Nerdy Collective on Main Street in Hamlet.

“Richmond County really needed something like this,” owner Stephanie Van Hassle said. “I’ve had a lot of people pop in and say ‘I’m so glad I don’t have to drive to Fayetteville for this anymore.’”

During the pandemic, Van Hassle began making and selling crafts at farmer’s markets and various Comic-Cons. It spurred her to open a storefront this May, opening on Free Comic Day.

“It’s been going strong ever since,” she said. “Everybody here is so nice.”

Her friends from Vintage Threat encouraged her to open the store in Hamlet, located in the former Langston Bros. Jewelry location. The front-end of the store sells everything pop-culture, while their back room is a community space that can be used for games and meet-ups. The store also accepts consignments from the community.

Among their events so far have included Dungeons and Dragons campaigns, Pokémon Go events, and movie and family game nights. Nerdy Collective has hosted open mics, including an improv night that gathered over 30 people.

As a middle school English teacher in Scotland County, Van Hassle uses comic books as a way to hook reluctant readers. She recently accepted a position to teach in Robeson County.

“This is the type of store that I love to shop at,” Van Hassle said, adding that Nerdy Collective is a great community space that is welcome to all, where people can unite in their similar interests.

A Murder Mystery Night event was hosted at the store in July. An upcoming event at Nerdy Collective will be a visual history of Batman on 16mm film on Aug. 20

“I think it’s a great place for people to come together, share their interests and be their true selves,” van Hassel said.

To learn more about Nerdy Collective, visit www.nerdycollective.com.

To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe at https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe or 910-817-3111.

Reach Matthew Sasser at 910-817-2671 or [email protected] To suggest a correction, email [email protected] or call 910-817-2673.