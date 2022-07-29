July 21

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:56 p.m., police responded to C&J Automotive on Fayetteville Road following a report of two stolen catalytic converters, valued at $200. The case is active.

July 22

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:08 p.m., police responded to a residence on Cypress Street following a report of a suspect damaging a victim’s fence, valued at $400. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

July 23

ROCKINGHAM — At 6:28 p.m., police responded to Taco Bell on East Broad Avenue following a report of a suspect stealing $821 from the store. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:29 p.m., police responded to an unknown convenience store on US HWY 1 following a suspect resisting and giving fictitious information to an officer. The Rockingham Police Department charged Krista Morgan Todd.

July 24

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:01 a.m., police responded to Scaleybark Road following a report of a suspect damaging a vehicle and assaulting an individual. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

July 25

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:05 a.m., police responded to South Long Drive following a report of a suspect causing $800 in damage to a victim’s vehicle. The case is inactive.

ROCKINGHAM — At 7:57 a.m., police responded to the Holiday Inn Express on US 74 HWY following a report of a suspect taking $1,100 out of a Chime account. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:05 a.m., police responded to a residence on Bryan Circle following a report of a suspect losing a Taurus 9mm handgun, valued at $400. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:53 a.m., police responded to Holiday Village Apartments following a report of a suspect damaging a vehicle and stealing a debit card and a case of bullets. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:10 p.m., police responded to a residence on Shannon Drive following a report of a suspect breaking a victim’s sliding glass door, valued at $200. The case is inactive.

ROCKINGHAM — At 6:45 p.m., police responded to the Walmart on US HWY 74 following a report of a suspect trespassing. The Rockingham Police Department charged Anthony Ansley Jones.

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:38 a.m., police responded to Perdue Farms on South Long Drive following a report of a suspect entering a vehicle and stealing a brown bookbag with perfume bottles, credit cards, and $30 in cash. The case is active.

July 26

HAMLET — At 3:56 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Silver Run Drive following a report of a stolen Craftsman lawn mower, valued at $250. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:25 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Butler’s Circle following a report of a suspect causing a disturbance and driving into a residence, causing $20,000 in damage. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged an unknown individual.

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:43 a.m., police responded to an abandoned residence on McArthur Drive following a report of a suspect breaking in. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:40 p.m., police responded to a residence on Willow Road following a report of a suspect borrowing a 2003 Jeep Wrangler, valued at $2,000, and not returning it. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

July 27

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:37 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Sleepy Hollow Drive following a report of a suspect taking a dog kennel, valued at $250, and not returning it. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:20 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Jenkins Covington Road following a report of a suspect taking a victim’s blue Honda Accord, valued at $10,000, and not returning it. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

HOFFMAN — At 6:24 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on School Drive following a report of a suspect damaging a Spectrum cable line, valued at $100. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

