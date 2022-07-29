ROCKINGHAM — There’s so many unique individuals who deserve recognition for the good they do in the community.

If someone brings a smile to your face, sparks a laugh in every conversation, or leaves you just feeling a little better about yourself, it’s time to recognize them.

From now until August. 8, the Daily Journal, Laurinburg Exchange and Anson Record will accept nominations from the community for our “Angels Among Us” magazine.

Those “Angels” will be that person who is an example of a model citizen. Maybe it’s someone who brings your groceries, or is always helping someone in need. Maybe it’s a leader in your church or a close family friend.

An “Angel” submission isn’t a popularity contest. It could be that person who’s making a difference on your block.

After the submission period, there will be an opportunity for the community to vote for their Angel nominee.

Do you know an Angel? We want to know about them.

Nominate your angel today at https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/nominate-your-angel.