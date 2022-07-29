Home News Ellerbe Middle names new principal News Ellerbe Middle names new principal July 29, 2022 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Last week, Dr. Joseph Moree, assistant principal of Rockingham Middle, was announced as the new principal for Ellerbe Middle. Photo courtesy of Rockingham Middle School Last week, Dr. Joseph Moree, assistant principal of Rockingham Middle, was announced as the new principal for Ellerbe Middle. View Comments Rockingham overcast clouds enter location 22.3 ° C 24.8 ° 19.8 ° 75 % 1.2kmh 100 % Mon 31 ° Tue 30 ° Wed 28 ° Thu 37 ° Fri 31 °