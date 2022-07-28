WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. House of Representatives has passed bipartisan legislation introduced by Representative Richard Hudson (R-NC) to update our nation’s critical 911 infrastructure.

“The time it takes to dial 911 can mean life or death, especially in rural communities throughout North Carolina. Yet much of our country continues to rely on 50-year-old technology to support this critical system,” said Rep. Hudson. “Modernizing our infrastructure to Next Generation 911 will improve the ability of our first responders to handle emergencies and save lives. I am proud this bipartisan legislation has passed the House and will continue to advocate for it until it is signed into law.”

Included as part of H.R. 7624, the Spectrum Innovation Act, which passed the House on Wednesday, Rep. Hudson’s Next Generation 911 legislation will bring 911 into the 21st century by transitioning the nation’s landline-era 911 network to an interoperable, broadband-enabled system. This will not only provide a more secure and faster response from first responders, but allow for 911 telecommunications and first responders to receive text, video, and photo messages.

Read more about the Spectrum Innovation Act and Next Generation 911 online.

Rep. Hudson introduced this legislation along with Reps. Anna Eshoo (D-CA), Buddy Carter (R-GA), and Michael Doyle (D-PA). As a leader in the Energy and Commerce Committee, Rep. Hudson serves as co-chair of the Next Generation 911 Caucus alongside Rep. Eshoo (D-CA).