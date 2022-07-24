RALEIGH — This week, the North Carolina House Freedom Caucus opened nominations to fill an important leadership vacancy within the organization as the current Vice Chair, Rep. Bobby Hanig (R-Currituck), is anticipated to move over to the Senate to fill the vacancy of retiring Senator Bob Steinburg (R-Chowan).

As nominations closed on Friday, July 22, NC House Freedom Caucus Chairman, Rep. Keith Kidwell, announced Rep. Ben Moss (R-Richmond) has been elected by acclimation to serve as Vice Chairman of the caucus.

“Ben has been an outstanding member of the Freedom Caucus, fighting for 2nd Amendment Rights, the Right to Life, Election Integrity, and Conservative Principles,” Kidwell said. “I’m thankful for the leadership, guidance, and counsel that Bobby has offered to our caucus over the last several years, and I’m excited to see Ben carry that mantle and build on our efforts to protect liberty in the NC House.”

“Since elected to the NC House, I have resolved to remain faithful and true to my conservative principles, regardless of political pressure,” Moss said. “That’s why I joined the Freedom Caucus in the first place, to serve as a voting bloc that protects constitutional rights. I’m excited to take on the role of Vice Chair and continue in our fight for liberty in the state legislature.”