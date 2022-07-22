July 19

ROCKINGHAM — At 1:45 p.m., deputies responded to Snead Avenue following a report of a suspect fleeing with a motor vehicle. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged Joshua Travis Austin.

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:39 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Chestnut Lane following a report of a suspect stealing a carry-on utility trailer, valued at $1,200, and a riding lawn mower, valued at $1,700. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:29 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on South Street following a report of a suspect entering a home and stealing electrical wiring, valued at $3,000 and damaging two windows, valued at $400. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 1:56 p.m., police responded to Hunter Circle following a report of a suspect stealing a pink and black 9MM firearm, valued at $237. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 7:38 p.m., police responded to the Taco Bell on East Broad Avenue following a report of an employee stealing $385.47 from the store. The case is active.

July 20

ROCKINGHAM — At 1:52 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Lake Road following a report of a stolen Chevy Malibu, valued at $10,000. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 4:32 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on South Street following a report of a suspect breaking into a residence and damaging sheet rock, and two residential windows, valued at $450. The case is active.

HAMLET — At 2:49 p.m., deputies responded to the woods along Lumbee Lane following a report of an estimated 2,000 pounds of stolen scrap metal, valued at $200. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:05 p.m., police responded to Lowe’s Home Improvement on East Broad Avenue following a report of a suspect stealing a red LED light, valued at $38, a pressure washer hose, valued at $20 and a metal cleaner, valued at $10. The case is inactive.

