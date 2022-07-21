Jane C. Smith, Town Clerk of the Town of Ellerbe, North Carolina, has been awarded the prestigious designation of “NORTH CAROLINA CERTIFIED MUNICIPAL CLERK” (NCCMC) from the North Carolina Association of Municipal Clerks, along with the School of Government of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill for achieving its high educational, experience, and service requirements.

As an established member of the North Carolina Association of Municipal Clerks (NCAMC), Ms. Smith was among the class of municipal clerks from North Carolina who received their most recent State designation in 2017, and after meeting extensive continuing education requirements has again been awarded the N.C. Certified Municipal Clerk designation through July 2027.

The NCAMC is a professional organization of city, town and village clerks from across the state, dedicated to the continued growth and development of clerks and their municipalities.

Established on November 5, 1975, the Association, among other things, promotes educational and professional development opportunities for municipal clerks to enhance their knowledge and effectiveness.

This is no small task, considering the wide array of duties performed by municipal clerks, which often vary from municipality to municipality. The Association partners with the North Carolina League of Municipalities, the School of Government of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and the International Institute of Municipal Clerks (IIMC) to meet the needs of each individual municipal clerk.

The North Carolina Certified Municipal Clerk Program is a five-year designation with requirements for continuing education to sustain and develop the ever-changing knowledge of the profession of municipal clerks. The NCAMC, together with the International Institute of Municipal Clerks, strives to promote educational and professional development to enhance the clerk.

This Certification Program was developed with the assistance of the UNC School of Government at Chapel Hill and will be administered in cooperation with the School of Government. Qualifications of applicants are reviewed and approved by the NCAMC State Certification Committee. Certificates are presented at the NCAMC Annual Summer Conference in August.