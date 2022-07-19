July 15

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:55 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Central Avenue following a report of a suspect breaking into a residence and stealing a door. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 8:55 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Bluebird Court following a report of a suspect stealing a catalytic converter, valued at $1,000. The case is active.

ELLERBE — At 7:50 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Second Street following a report of a stolen iPhone 13 Mini, valued at $600. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:06 p.m., deputies responded to Cox Insurance on Biltmore Drive following a report of a lost black Springfield Hellcat 9MM firearm, valued at $600. The case is active.

HAMLET — At 4:18 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Malloy Drive in Hamlet following a report of a suspect pointing a firearm at a victim. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

July 16

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:59 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Kitty Kat Drive following an unknown suspect removing a registration plate. The case is active.

HAMLET — At 12:48 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Waymon Chapel Road following a report of an ex-girlfriend stealing a high school diploma, a bachelor’s degree and a South Carolina license plate, valued at $35. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:45 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Safie Third Street following a report of an attempted breaking and entering. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

DOBBINS HEIGHTS — At 5:22 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Campbell Avenue following a report of an attempted breaking and entering. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 7:51 a.m., police responded to Timber Ridge Apartments following a report of a slashed tire, valued at $100. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 6:25 p.m., police responded to a residence on Leak Street following a report of an attack and illegal possession of a firearm by a felon. The Rockingham Police Department charged Toni Marie Everett.

ROCKINGHAM — At 7:21 p.m., police responded to the Dollar General on West Greene Street following a report of a suspect stealing miscellaneous items. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

July 17

ROCKINGHAM — At 7:54 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Spring Street following a report of a suspect kicking in a door, valued at $250, and stealing a Samsung Galaxy Note 10, valued at $1,000. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:11 p.m., police responded to a residence on Carolina Drive following a report of a suspect entering a vehicle and stealing prescription safety glasses, valued at $300. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 8:09 p.m., police responded to the Walmart on US 74 HWY following a report of an individual damaging a victim’s windshield, valued at $300. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

July 18

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:45 a.m., police responded to the Sunset Motel following a report of a suspect damaging a room window, valued at $200. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:15 p.m., police responded to a residence on South Brookwood Avenue following a report of a suspect causing damage totaling $300. The case is inactive.

To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe at https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe or 910-817-3111.

Reach Matthew Sasser at 910-817-2671 or [email protected] To suggest a correction, email [email protected] or call 910-817-2673.