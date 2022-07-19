Street Outlaws TV Star ‘Big Chief’ among contenders in East vs. The World event

ROCKINGHAM — When John Force and Greg Anderson compete in events on the NHRA Camping World tour, they expect a racing surface that has been cleaned, powdered, sprayed, groomed and pampered. In other words, they expect perfection.

By contrast, when over 200 of the toughest small tire racers on the planet assemble at Rockingham Dragway next week to race for a $100,000 top prize in “Dig of Die’s” East versus The World shootout, they will expect nothing more than a level playing surface.

That’s the essence of “no prep,” one of the most popular new variations on the original theme. In many ways, it is a throwback to the 1950s’ and ’60s’ when most drag races were contested on abandoned or inactive airport runways where racers were expected to adjust to prevailing conditions.

Without constant attention, the racing surface at The Rock won’t long remain in the pristine condition demanded by those on the NHRA tour and, as a result, success will fall to those best able to adapt to change.

In addition to the featured small tire shootout, the Big Tire class will be contested with pre-entries that include the “Big Chief” himself, Justin Shearer, the first breakout star of the Discovery Channel’s Street Outlaws franchise,

The track will open for early parking at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 21. First round racing Friday at 7 p.m.; Saturday at 12 noon. Free parking in The Rock’s main lot although trackside VIP parking is also available.